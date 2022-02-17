Advertisement

Community activists push to end youth violence in Lansing

By Cody Butler
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating the homicide of a 17-year-old girl.

Allayah Marie Walker-Travis was shot Wednesday night on Lansing’s southwest side. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

It’s the latest homicide in the city involving a teenager. About a week prior, a 15-year-old boy was shot. Since November, six people between the ages of 10 weeks old and 18 years old have been shot in Lansing.

Community activists said something needs to change.

“It’s been insane, for a lack of a better word,” said Sheri Pruitt.

Pruitt helps crime victims’ families through the grief process through the Angelos Gift Foundation.

“I was in Florida on vacation this summer and spent my whole vacation dealing with families as they were going through this process,” said Pruitt.

She’s been busy over the last couple of years as police claim shooting victims appear to be getting younger and younger.

“We are literally at the hospital, on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Pruitt. “No one’s being held accountable. It’s like they’re free reign. LPD and the powers at be can’t keep up.”

Pruitt knows the pain families -- like Walker-Travis’ -- are going through. She started the foundation after her own 17-year-old son Richard was killed in 2014.

“It’s a test. It’s a test,” Pruitt said. “By the grace of God, I pass it every day.”

Pruitt said there needs to be a systematic change within the police department to help stop youth violence.

“More investigators, our police are overworked and underpaid as far as I’m concerned. They can’t do their job because they’re not being appreciated enough,” said Pruitt.

Anyone with information regarding Walker-Travis’s death is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Thomas at -517-483-6847, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

