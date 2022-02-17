‘Building on a legacy’ -- A look at Lansing’s new McLaren Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a new era at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.

After serving the Mid-Michigan community for decades, the campuses on Greenlawn and Pennsylvania avenues are closing and moving to a brand-new facility.

Hospital staff said they’re excited to turn the page and start a new chapter of care.

Everything at the new location -- hallways, walls, waiting rooms, from the cafeteria to the parking lot -- was designed with the patient experience in mind.

“It’s really about cutting edge equipment, technology and ensuring that we’re providing the best care for our patients,” said Deborah Leblanc, the chief nursing officer at McLaren Greater Lansing.

After more than three years of construction, McLaren’s new hospital is finally ready to open to doors to their new state-of-the-art hospital.

Patients will have to get to the facility first, which makes opening day more like moving day.

“So, at 6 a.m., we’ll start our command center grouping -- we’ll talk about what needs to be accomplished for the day,” Leblanc said. “Everybody has a road map to that and we start the day and by the end of the day, we will have completed all patient moves on March 6.”

The hospital -- along with a patient moving company -- will spend the day moving people into the building. Every move will be planned and scheduled so each patient can be moved safely.

“There’s a legacy here,” Leblanc said. “We’re building on that legacy to a much greater organization in terms of cutting edge.”

Leblanc has been with McLaren for 44 years. She said it will be hard to say goodbye to the old buildings, but she’s excited for the hospital’s new chapter.

“There’s a lot of memories that are involved in this, so employees are bringing those memories along,” Leblanc said. “But they’re excited about what the future holds in terms of the planning of this organization.”

She said familiar faces will make the new hospital feel like home soon enough.

“Yes, this is about a new building and new technology and new equipment, but its really about the people that work in this organization that make McLaren what it is today and will continue in the days and years ahead,” Leblanc concluded.

The new hospital was designed to have a bright and open atmosphere to make patients feel more comfortable.

The new location is scheduled to open March 6.

Related: Post-surge? MDHHS updates mask guidance as state enters a recovery phase

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.