Angels Legal Case About Skaggs Death Resolved

FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs...
FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago. Skaggs, 27, was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Federal prosecutors say they proved a former Los Angeles Angels employee was the only person who could have given Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his death. A defense attorney has suggested in closing arguments the government’s case against Eric Kay was built on assumptions. The jury is deliberating on the eighth day of Kay’s trial. If convicted, Kay faces 20 years to life on one of the drug charges. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in 2019 before the start of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.

