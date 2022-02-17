17-year-old girl killed in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teenage girl was fatally shot Wednesday night in Lansing.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Wainwright just before 9:30 p.m. on reports of a girl who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Background: Lansing police respond to possible shooting on city’s southwest side

Officers administered first aid until the Lansing Fire Department arrived and transported the victim, identified as Allayah Marie Walker-Travis, to a hospital, where she later died.

Officers said witnesses on the scene gave statements that the shooting was in relation to an argument that had occurred earlier that night. They led officers to an address nearby that was associated with that incident.

There, officers made contacts with additional witnesses, including a 20-year-old man suspect.

At this time, detectives are still investigating the incident to determine more details of what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Thomas at -517-483-6847, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

