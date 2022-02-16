Advertisement

Your Health: A new approach to treating ovarian cancer

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Immunotherapy is an innovative treatment that uses the patient’s immune cells to fight cancer.

It’s only shown limited success against ovarian cancer, but researchers may have found a way to change that.

The discovery could make a big difference in treatment for ovarian cancer. Researchers in Pittsburgh have identified cells -- called mesenchymal cells (MSC) -- that form a barrier around ovarian cancer. That means immunotherapies designed for a patient’s own T-cells won’t work.

“So, the T-cells come to the tumor, but they get stuck on the outside and they can’t get in and do their job,” said Dr. Ronald Buckanovich.

Those cells travel to the cancer through what’s called the hedgehog pathway. In early genetic studies, fruit flies with a certain genetic mutation had hair that stood up like a hedgehog, which is where it got its name. The Harvard researcher who made the discovery had children who loved videogames, so he named on of the genes after Sonic the Hedgehog.

“There are drugs that inhibit the hedgehog pathway that are FDA approved,” Buckanovich said. “They’re used to treat basal cell carcinoma, mengenal blastoma.”

Buckanovich -- and other Pittsburgh researchers -- want to test a combination therapy. Patients would take drugs that block the hedgehog genes and then would take another immunotherapy drug called atezolizumab, which would allow the drugs past the MSC cells so the can fight the ovarian cancer.

