What to do while driving in a snow squall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Lansing-Jackson area is expecting wet conditions and some heavy snow. That means you could find yourself in the middle of a snow squall while driving.

Snow squalls occur when the snow blows around in high winds, blocking your vision.

That’s what happened just last weekend in metro Detroit, causing major, multi-vehicle accidents and halting traffic.

A Michigan driving instructor has this advice if you find yourself in the middle of one.

“Put on your four-way flashers and get off the road,” said Byron Major of Major Driving School. “The reason you want to get off the road is because what’s going to happen on the road is probably going to be worse than what’s going to be happening off the road.”

More: First Alert Weather

If you don’t want to get off the road, slow down and don’t slam on the brakes. Slamming on your brakes could lead to a loss of control on a slippery road.

If you do come to a stop on a road or are involved in an accident, exit your vehicle only when it is safe to do so and move as far away from the road as possible. Avoid standing along or near the roadway as approaching vehicles may not be able to see you and may not have control of their vehicles.

Related: US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers

In a squall, every driver must cooperate to avoid accidents.

The National Weather Service issues snow squall warnings, which are typically short and will be specified to a localized area, similar to a tornado or flash flood warning.

Above all else, it is safest to avoid driving until a snow squall passes your planned route.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.