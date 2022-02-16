US-Canada border blockage impacting wages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The blockade at the US-Canadian border has delivered a huge hit to Michigan’s auto industry. Now that the blockade is over, economists were able to figure out just how much money Michigan lost.

The losses calculated are from last Monday, February 7 to Tuesday, February 15. During that time, Michigan and Ontario lost more than $144 million in direct wages.

General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Honda, and Toyota lost about $155 million in profits. The combined loss of each was about $300 million.

One local economic consultant says it is significant.

“I think this episode is something that people in the industry are going to be sensitive to in the future,” said Patrick Anderson of East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group. “It has shown how all of the sudden we could have multiple General Motors plants shut down, and huge additional expenses and lost wages throughout Michigan and Ontario because of essentially the trigger being the disruption at one or two trade crossings.”

The losses do not only impact Michigan and Ontario, but also hurt Kentucky, Ohio, and Alabama, resulting in a big loss for many auto workers across the nation.

