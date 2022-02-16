Advertisement

U. S. Out of Olympic Men’s Hockey Tournament

United States' Noah Cates (27) celebrates after scoring a goal against China during a...
United States' Noah Cates (27) celebrates after scoring a goal against China during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-BEIJING (AP) - The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead. Marek Hrivik scored with 43.7 seconds left in regulation, Peter Cehlarik had the winner and Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals. The U.S. led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5. Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored his tournament-leading fifth goal of the tournament. The Russians also moved on to the semifinals by beating Denmark 3-1.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname
Ron Styka
Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

Latest News

Hannah Halvorsen, of the United States, competes during the women's sprint free cross-country...
Another Doping Issue in Beijing
Mikaela Shiffrin, of United States makes a turn during the women's super-G at the 2022 Winter...
Shiffrin Still Hoping For Some Olympic Success
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
More Gold For Americans in Beijing
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU Wrestler