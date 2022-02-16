Teen arrested in armed robbery of Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a suspect for two counts of armed robbery.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, detectives and multiple Jackson County Sheriff’s units executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Prairie Street in Summit Township.

The warrant was related to the armed robbery of Buddy’s Gas Station earlier that day.

During the search, clothing worn by the suspects in the robbery and a handgun were found.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old male on two counts of armed robbery. The teen is being lodged at the Jackson County Youth Center.

