Police: Student threatens violence at Springport High School on Parkland anniversary

SPRINGPORT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Feb. 14 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Springport Township Police Officers responded to Springport Public High School for a threat against the school.

Monday marked the four-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.

Upon investigation, officers found that a 14-year-old student had made verbal threats of violence against other students. The student was removed from the school and taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Upon investigating the student’s residence in Parma Township, a number of weapons were located and removed from the home.

Charges have been sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office for Terroristic threats to a school.

The Springport Township Police Department is praising the students that came forward with the initial information, allowing for a quick response and investigation.

