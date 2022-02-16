Spartan Stampede returns Friday to Michigan State University
The annual rodeo was canceled in 2021 due to COVID.
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grab your boots and hats, it’s almost time for the Michigan State University Spartan Stampede.
The event kicks off Friday at the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.
Masks will be required indoors, as is MSU policy. Parking is free and will call tickets will be available two hours before that day’s events.
For find more information, visit MSU’s official Spartan Stampede webpage here.
Past coverage:
- MSU Spartan Stampede returns after taking year off due to COVID
- Spartan Stampede Rodeo says it’s all about the community
- The 50th Annual Spartan Stampede at MSU February 15 - 17
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.