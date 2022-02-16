Advertisement

Spartan Stampede returns Friday to Michigan State University

The annual rodeo was canceled in 2021 due to COVID.
Michigan State University Stampede Rodeo in 2020.
Michigan State University Stampede Rodeo in 2020.(WILX)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grab your boots and hats, it’s almost time for the Michigan State University Spartan Stampede.

The event kicks off Friday at the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

Masks will be required indoors, as is MSU policy. Parking is free and will call tickets will be available two hours before that day’s events.

For find more information, visit MSU’s official Spartan Stampede webpage here.

Past coverage:

