Shiffrin Still Hoping For Some Olympic Success

BEIJING (AP)- Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in a downhill training session ahead of Thursday’s Alpine combined race. The American skier finished 0.93 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland and 0.94 ahead of Ester Ledecka. Shiffrin was second in the combined at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and won the event at the world championships last year. The 26-year-old is still seeking her first medal at the Beijing Games. The two-time Olympic champion didn’t finish the giant slalom or the slalom, was ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill.

