Advertisement

Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that...
The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.(Sotheby's/De Beers/Diacore via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The biggest vivid-blue diamond is up for grabs for a pretty penny.

It’s called “The De Beers Cullinan Blue,” and Sotheby’s says it could sell for at least $48 million.

The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever appraised.

The agency has also deemed the diamond “fancy vivid blue,” the highest color grading possible.

The big rock is expected to be placed for auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week in April.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname
Ron Styka
Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
Eaton County Sheriff's Office
Delta Township considering rebuild of Eaton Co. Sheriff substation
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight