Post-surge: MDHHS updates mask guidance as state enters a recovery phase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With COVID-19 cases on the decline in the state, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has updated its mask guidance for public settings to reflect that Michigan is entering a post-surge, recovery phase.

This includes school settings. Although it is only guidance, many businesses and school districts have followed MDHHS guidance closely since the pandemic began.

The MDHHS says they’ll be approaching the ‘COVID-19 cycle’ in three key phases going forward.

Response – Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge. The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing.

Recovery – Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges.

Readiness – A surge in cases is expected, with implications on severity of illness and hospital capacity. Increased communication to the public regarding possible new risks.

According to the MDHHS, Michigan is entering the second stage of the cycle, the ‘post-surge’ phase.

During this phase, they recommend that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, continue to practice universal masking in high-risk congregate settings including long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and health care facilities.

All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, have been asked to wear a mask during isolation and quarantine periods to stop further community spread of COVID-19.

MDHHS officials also stressed that, even though they are loosening the general guidance, local conditions should be considered and local health departments should be in the conversation when deciding what to do on a community basis?

“This is good news for Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “While Michigan hasn’t had statewide mask policies since last June, this updated guidance will underscore that we are getting back to normal. Let’s keep working together to build on our momentum so we can keep our kids learning in person.”

“We want to make sure individuals and local communities have the information and tools they need to make choices for their families based on their personal situation and local community conditions,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We continue to strongly urge all residents ages 5 and older get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and to get boosted when eligible as the vaccine continues to be our best defense against the virus.”

MDHHS continues to recommend the use of layered mitigation strategies for Michiganders who want to fight COVID-19:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19. Michiganders should get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about vaccines and when you’re up to date at Michiganders should get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about vaccines and when you’re up to date at gov/COVIDVaccine

Isolation and Quarantine. Staying away from others when you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19 are important tools to preventing further spread of the virus. Learn more about Staying away from others when you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19 are important tools to preventing further spread of the virus. Learn more about what happens when you have or are exposed to COVID-19

Get tested if you are exposed or have symptoms. Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. If you get tested because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others while you wait for your test result. Testing before unmasked gatherings provides an additional layer of protection. Find a test site at Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. If you get tested because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others while you wait for your test result. Testing before unmasked gatherings provides an additional layer of protection. Find a test site at gov/CoronavirusTest

Take additional steps to protect yourself and others . For additional guidance on mitigation strategies see . For additional guidance on mitigation strategies see How to Protect Yourself and Others

Get a free mask. Free KN95 masks are being distributed by community organizations, including local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices. Residents who want masks can obtain masks from partner agencies across the state.

