More Gold For Americans in Beijing

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP)- Innovative American freestyle skiers Alex Hall and Nick Goepper landed jaw-dropping tricks and won the gold and silver medals in slopestyle. Hall clinched the gold on the first of three runs when he defied gravity with a trick called “right double 10 pretzel one.” He spun 900 degrees one way and, as G-forces took over, stopped the spin in midair and spun 180 degrees the other way. He stuck the landing and skied in backward to the finish, earning a score of 90.01. Goepper clinched the silver with a score of 86.48 on his second run.

