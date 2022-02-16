Advertisement

Michigan Extends Harbaugh’s Contract

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan announced Wednesday football coach Jim Harbaugh’s contract has been extended for five more seasons. The new agreement runs through 2026. No terms were announced. Harbaugh, 58, has coached Michigan for seven seasons and has a 61-24 record. He has made several adjustments in the past month to his staff of assistant coaches heading into spring practice.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname
Ron Styka
Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

Latest News

Hannah Halvorsen, of the United States, competes during the women's sprint free cross-country...
Another Doping Issue in Beijing
Mikaela Shiffrin, of United States makes a turn during the women's super-G at the 2022 Winter...
Shiffrin Still Hoping For Some Olympic Success
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
More Gold For Americans in Beijing
United States' Noah Cates (27) celebrates after scoring a goal against China during a...
U. S. Out of Olympic Men’s Hockey Tournament