Michigan Extends Harbaugh’s Contract

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan announced Wednesday football coach Jim Harbaugh’s contract has been extended for five more seasons. The new agreement runs through 2026. No terms were announced. Harbaugh, 58, has coached Michigan for seven seasons and has a 61-24 record. He has made several adjustments in the past month to his staff of assistant coaches heading into spring practice.

