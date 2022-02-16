Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Ron Styka, the Meridian Township supervisor, died Tuesday afternoon.

His death was confirmed by township manager Frank Walsh, who said Styka had suffered a traumatic fall in on Feb. 10.

Styka had served on the board for 10 years and was on the Okemos Public Schools Board of Education for about 20 years prior. He was elected to Meridian Township Supervisor in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

This is an ongoing story and News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.