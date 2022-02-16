Advertisement

Learning more about how to make paczki with Quality Dairy

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We got the chance to learn more about the paczki-making process at Quality Dairy. Phil Platte, the QD Marketing Manager, took us through the entire process. Plus, we have tried our hand at filling them. (We’ll leave that to the experts.)

Quality Dairy has all of your favorite flavors including strawberry, raspberry, lemon, chocolate crème and more. Plus, be sure to try one of their new flavors including key lime and death by chocolate. QD paczki will be available through Fat Tuesday, March 1st.

