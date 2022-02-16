Lansing police seek missing 32-year-old woman last seen in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Ashley Nicole Miller, a 32-year-old woman who was reported missing.

According to authorities, Miller was reported missing by her family as a missing / endangered person. Police said she was last seen in Okemos driving a brown Buick Encore with the license plate HL36U.

Miller stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink North Face jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Ashley Nicole Miller or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

