Lansing Community College to host virtual Malcolm X Symposium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A virtual event will be hosted by Lansing Community College Wednesday night for Black History Month.

The 2022 Malcolm X Symposium will focus on Black health and wellness. Topics on the agenda include West African Jewels of Michigan, Worship without Words, Men about Progress and more.

Malcolm X’s family moved to Lansing when he was young. He attended West Junior High School in Lansing and Mason High School.

The Lansing Community College event begins at 6 p.m. and will run until 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the Malcolm X Symposium Facebook event page here.

