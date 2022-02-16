Howell woman undergoes total wrist replacement surgery at Henry Ford

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health System successfully completed their second-ever total wrist replacement.

The first was in May, 2021.

The replacement was for Howell resident Susan Cooper, who has worked as an exhibit and graphic designer for the Michigan Historical Museum for more than 45 years. Cooper is still designing for the museum, thanks to Dr. Charles S. Day and Henry Ford’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery.

Cooper said she was in severe pain, had to wear brace everyday and had almost no range of motion due to her Rheumatoid Arthritis. That was until she found one of Dr. Day’s patient stories in autumn 2021, which gave her hope.

Dr. Day preformed Cooper’s total wrist replacement on Dec. 14 of 2021 and -- as of mid-February -- she is already back to work with minimal scarring, almost full range of motion and no pain.

“I am over the moon. He has literally given me my life back,” Cooper said. “Even eating was difficult to do that final little twist on your wrist. I couldn’t do that.”

Cooper had two joints replaced in her wrist, which enabled the surgeons to remove a few of the bones that were causing her so much pain.

Henry Ford Health System said the operation is different than a wrist fusion, because it allows for 80 degrees of motion instead of none.

If you’d like to learn more about total wrist replacement surgery or see other options, Dr. Day gives evaluations.

