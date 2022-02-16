Advertisement

Howell woman undergoes total wrist replacement surgery at Henry Ford

It was the second-ever wrist replacement Henry Ford Health Systems performed
Howell woman receives total wrist replacement surgery at Henry Ford Health
By Erin Bowling
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health System successfully completed their second-ever total wrist replacement.

The first was in May, 2021.

The replacement was for Howell resident Susan Cooper, who has worked as an exhibit and graphic designer for the Michigan Historical Museum for more than 45 years. Cooper is still designing for the museum, thanks to Dr. Charles S. Day and Henry Ford’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery.

Cooper said she was in severe pain, had to wear brace everyday and had almost no range of motion due to her Rheumatoid Arthritis. That was until she found one of Dr. Day’s patient stories in autumn 2021, which gave her hope.

Caption

Dr. Day preformed Cooper’s total wrist replacement on Dec. 14 of 2021 and -- as of mid-February -- she is already back to work with minimal scarring, almost full range of motion and no pain.

“I am over the moon. He has literally given me my life back,” Cooper said. “Even eating was difficult to do that final little twist on your wrist. I couldn’t do that.”

Cooper had two joints replaced in her wrist, which enabled the surgeons to remove a few of the bones that were causing her so much pain.

Henry Ford Health System said the operation is different than a wrist fusion, because it allows for 80 degrees of motion instead of none.

If you’d like to learn more about total wrist replacement surgery or see other options, Dr. Day gives evaluations.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police arrest woman in connection with fatal Valentine’s Day shooting
Three injured in Linn Products fire
3 injured, second alarm called in at Charlotte business fire
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname

Latest News

Your Health: Can your diet impact your risk for lung cancer?
Henry Ford's second total wrist replacement
Total wrist replacement
Sleep
Your Health: Tips on getting better sleep
FILE PHOTO
How the COVID pandemic has impacted younger generations