Free ice fishing fun this weekend

LAKE LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams, and 11,000 inland lakes, Michigan and fishing are a perfect match.

This Saturday and Sunday is the annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend where you can have two full days for family and friends to fish without a license, though all other fishing regulations still apply.

The DNR has celebrated Free Fishing Weekend every year since 1986 as a way to promote awareness of the state’s world-class fishing and vast aquatic resources.

Here are some ice fishing safety tips to check out before you go out:

You can test ice thickness and quality using a spud, needle bar or auger.

Strongest ice: clear with bluish tint.

Weak ice: ice formed by melted and refrozen snow. Appears milky.

Stay off ice with slush on top. Slush ice is only half as strong as clear ice and indicates the ice is not freezing from the bottom.

A sudden cold front with low temperatures can create cracks within a half-day.

A warm spell may take several days to weaken ice, and cause the ice to thaw during the day and refreeze at night.

Ice weakens with age.

If there’s ice on the lake but water around the shoreline, be extra cautious.

Stronger the current on the lake, the more likely the ice will give to open water.

Avoid areas of ice with protruding debris like logs or brush.

A local Mid-Michigan man is adding to the fun by hosting a free ice fishing event on Lake Lansing this weekend.

This is a FREE ice fishing event open to everyone.

You can come out and win some cool prizes and have a great time on the ice. Prizes for biggest Panfish and biggest Pike caught.

They will also be doing a food drive for the Greater Lansing Food Bank so you are encouraged to bring anything you can to help those in need.

If you have any questions please call or text Keith Shirey at 5179272619.

They will all meet at Lake Lansing Park South at the beach. Registration begins at 8am and fishing begins at 830am.

Waivers for liability will need to be signed by everyone involved.

