East Lansing Family Aquatic Center to reopen for summer 2022

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s good news for Mid-Michigan families: The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center will reopen for the 2022 summer.

The East Lansing Family Aquatic Center has been closed for two years, since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

When it welcomes visitors in Summer, it will have a fresh new look. Crews have been making improvements to the water slides and the pool. There’s also a new water feature in the Zero-Depth pool area.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

More information on the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center can be found on its official website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.