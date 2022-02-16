Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 4,271 new cases, 312 deaths over past days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 4,271 new cases of COVID-19 and 312 deaths over the past two days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 2,136 cases per day, a slight increase from Monday’s 1,793 average.

State totals now sit at 2,042,013 cases and 31,271 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped again, reaching 8.84% Wednesday, the lowest since Sept. 8.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 1,785 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since October 4.

As of Feb. 18, 2022, there are officially 3,952 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,382 7 180 Eaton County 21,729 14 354 Ingham County 52,087 42 669 Jackson County 33,754 27 496 Shiawassee County 14,022 6 199

