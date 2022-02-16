Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 4,271 new cases, 312 deaths over past days

As of Feb. 16, 2022, there are officially 3,952 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 4,271 new cases of COVID-19 and 312 deaths over the past two days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 2,136 cases per day, a slight increase from Monday’s 1,793 average.

State totals now sit at 2,042,013 cases and 31,271 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped again, reaching 8.84% Wednesday, the lowest since Sept. 8.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 1,785 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since October 4.

As of Feb. 18, 2022, there are officially 3,952 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,3827180
Eaton County21,72914354
Ingham County52,08742669
Jackson County33,75427496
Shiawassee County14,0226199

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Work It Out Wednesday