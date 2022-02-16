Charlotte barn fire under investigation

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., Charlotte firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of Narrow Lake Road on the report of a large barn fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large barn fully engulfed.

The barn was filled with fertilizer. The barn’s contents, along with the windy, frigid conditions, posed an added challenge to responders. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within an hour, saving the owners’ home and multiple other buildings on the property.

Responding teams included tankers from Hamlin Twp FD, Benton Twp FD, Olivet FD, Vermontville FD, Eaton Rapids City FD, Eaton Rapids Twp, Bellevue FD, Windsor Twp FD, Sunfield Twp FD, and Eaton Area EMS.

No injuries were reported, but the barn is being considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Charlotte firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of Narrow Lake Road on the report of a large barn fire. (Charlotte Fire Department)

