Advertisement

Charlotte barn fire under investigation

The barn is considered a total loss.
Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., Charlotte firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of...
Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., Charlotte firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of Narrow Lake Road on the report of a large barn fire.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., Charlotte firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of Narrow Lake Road on the report of a large barn fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large barn fully engulfed.

The barn was filled with fertilizer. The barn’s contents, along with the windy, frigid conditions, posed an added challenge to responders. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within an hour, saving the owners’ home and multiple other buildings on the property.

Wednesday morning fire in Lansing: Apartment fire shuts down MLK Blvd near Jolly Rd

Responding teams included tankers from Hamlin Twp FD, Benton Twp FD, Olivet FD, Vermontville FD, Eaton Rapids City FD, Eaton Rapids Twp, Bellevue FD, Windsor Twp FD, Sunfield Twp FD, and Eaton Area EMS.

No injuries were reported, but the barn is being considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Charlotte firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of Narrow Lake Road on the report of a...
Charlotte firefighters were dispatched to the 6000 block of Narrow Lake Road on the report of a large barn fire.(Charlotte Fire Department)

More from News 10:

Suspect in custody for fatal fire in Jackson, victim identified

Mother, child narrowly escape as car bursts into flames

Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname
Ron Styka
Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

Latest News

Eaton County Sheriff's Office
Delta Township considering rebuild of Eaton Co. Sheriff substation
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
US-Canada border blockage impacting wages
I-90 crash following snow squall in Northeast Ohio
What to do while driving in a snow squall
Both directions on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Jolly Road is back open after a structure...
Apartment fire shuts down MLK Blvd near Jolly Rd