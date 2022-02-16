Brighton senator proposes bill to ban red light cameras across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Once in awhile, politics make strange alliances. A bill introduced in the Michigan senate would ban the use of red-light cameras in traffic enforcement. It was introduced by a Republican, Senator Lana Theis from Brighton, and has the support of the ACLU.

Senator Lana Theis (R-Brighton) introduced the bill. She says red light cameras have the opposite of their intended affect.

“Red light cameras are not about motorist safety,” said Theis. “What’s more important, red-light cameras violate motorists’ constitutional rights... Red light cameras are the definition of government overreach, and we should keep them off our streets.”

The senator was referring to the fifth and sixth amendment, her office said.

The fifth amendment gives Americans the right to due process, the requirement that legal matters be resolved according to established rules, and that individuals be treated fairly.

The sixth amendment gives Americans the right to confront their accuser when accused of a crime. The accusers in this case would be the local government issuing the ticket.

About half the country, including 21 states and Washington D.C., currently allow red light cameras.

“ Senate Bill 875 stipulates that photographic traffic signal enforcement systems must not be used to enforce Section 612 of the Michigan Vehicle Code and that any citation issued on the basis of a recorded image produced by a photographic traffic signal enforcement system would be void,” Theis said.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for consideration.

