Big Ten Honor For MSU Wrestler

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State redshirt senior Rayvon Foley has been named the Big Ten wrestler of the week the conference office announced Wednesday. The 133 pound Foley picked up two wins against top ten ranked opponents from Northwestern and Michigan. Foley now has a team best 24-2 season record with individual titles at two tournaments. MSU hosts 21st ranked Central Michigan Friday night at 6pm to close out the regular season.

