Apartment fire shuts down MLK Blvd near Jolly Rd

First responders were dispatched to the area around 3:30 Wednesday morning.
Both directions on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Jolly Road is back open after a structure fire at MLK Apartments.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both directions on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Jolly Road in Lansing are back open after a structure fire at MLK Apartments.

First responders were dispatched to the area around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

News 10 crews on the scene were told some people have been displaced due to the fire. We are working to find out if there are any injuries and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

