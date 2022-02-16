Another Doping Issue in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) - The International Testing Agency says cross-country skier Valnetyna Kaminska has tested positive for doping with a steroid and a banned stimulant. The 34-year-old is competing for Ukraine now after representing Belarus at the Winter Games in 2014 and 2018. She has already competed in her three events at the Beijing Olympics and did not come close to the medals. She is now provisionally suspended from all competitions pending a prosecution of her doping case.

