Advertisement

Another Doping Issue in Beijing

Hannah Halvorsen, of the United States, competes during the women's sprint free cross-country...
Hannah Halvorsen, of the United States, competes during the women's sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)(Alessandra Tarantino | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - The International Testing Agency says cross-country skier Valnetyna Kaminska has tested positive for doping with a steroid and a banned stimulant. The 34-year-old is competing for Ukraine now after representing Belarus at the Winter Games in 2014 and 2018. She has already competed in her three events at the Beijing Olympics and did not come close to the medals. She is now provisionally suspended from all competitions pending a prosecution of her doping case.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname
Ron Styka
Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

Latest News

Mikaela Shiffrin, of United States makes a turn during the women's super-G at the 2022 Winter...
Shiffrin Still Hoping For Some Olympic Success
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
More Gold For Americans in Beijing
United States' Noah Cates (27) celebrates after scoring a goal against China during a...
U. S. Out of Olympic Men’s Hockey Tournament
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU Wrestler