Advertisement

$400 million announced to boost Michigan economy, help struggling businesses

((Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File))
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new grant program through the state of Michigan was announced Wednesday. It’s called the Afflicted Business Relief Grant Program, and it’s goal is to distribute $409 million to businesses to help retain or create jobs.

Read: Post-surge? MDHHS updates mask guidance as state enters a recovery phase

Under the new program, eligible businesses in operation before Oct. 1, 2019, may receive a percentage of their loss in total state sales through a grant of up to $5 million. Eligible businesses that began operating between Oct. 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25% of certain specified costs.

“This program will support Michigan businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 and help us build on our economic momentum,” said Governor Whitmer. “Right now, Michigan’s resilient, innovative small businesses need support, and we should keep having their backs as they work to expand operations and create more jobs.”

“Treasury is committed to ensuring these payments are received by eligible businesses,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “We are working with our business and community partners to ensure potential applicants are aware of this funding opportunity. I encourage businesses to check if they’re eligible for a grant.”

Businesses must submit a completed online application to the Michigan Department of Treasury no later than 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday, March 31. Grant awardees will be notified in the spring and grant awards will be distributed by July 1, 2022.

The application will become available at 8 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 1, at the Afflicted Business Relief website.

More: Michigan reports 4,271 new cases, 312 deaths over past days

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname
Ron Styka
Meridian Township supervisor Ron Styka dies

Latest News

Your Health: A new approach to treating ovarian cancer
Police: Student threatens violence at Springport High School on Parkland anniversary
Your Health: A new approach to treating ovarian cancer
Mid-Michigan prepares for possible ice jams, flooding
Mid-Michigan weather forecast: Snow, freezing rain and more on the way