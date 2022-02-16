$400 million announced to boost Michigan economy, help struggling businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new grant program through the state of Michigan was announced Wednesday. It’s called the Afflicted Business Relief Grant Program, and it’s goal is to distribute $409 million to businesses to help retain or create jobs.

Read: Post-surge? MDHHS updates mask guidance as state enters a recovery phase

Under the new program, eligible businesses in operation before Oct. 1, 2019, may receive a percentage of their loss in total state sales through a grant of up to $5 million. Eligible businesses that began operating between Oct. 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25% of certain specified costs.

“This program will support Michigan businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 and help us build on our economic momentum,” said Governor Whitmer. “Right now, Michigan’s resilient, innovative small businesses need support, and we should keep having their backs as they work to expand operations and create more jobs.”

“Treasury is committed to ensuring these payments are received by eligible businesses,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “We are working with our business and community partners to ensure potential applicants are aware of this funding opportunity. I encourage businesses to check if they’re eligible for a grant.”

Businesses must submit a completed online application to the Michigan Department of Treasury no later than 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday, March 31. Grant awardees will be notified in the spring and grant awards will be distributed by July 1, 2022.

The application will become available at 8 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 1, at the Afflicted Business Relief website.

More: Michigan reports 4,271 new cases, 312 deaths over past days

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.