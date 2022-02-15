Your Health: Can your diet impact your risk for lung cancer?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be more than 230,000 new cases of lung cancer in 2022 in the United States and 130,000 will die from it.

Smoking is one of the biggest risk factors for lung cancer, but just because you are not a smoker, it doesn’t eliminate your risk for cancer.

What you breathe into your body has a great impact on your lungs, but what about what you eat? A study from Vanderbilt University has found people who had a diet high in fiber and yogurt had a 33% lower risk of developing lung cancer than those who didn’t consume fiber or yogurt at all.

It might be because fiber and yogurt’s prebiotic and probiotic properties promote growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines, which can limit cancer cells from forming. The results were the same, regardless if the person was a smoker or not.

Vegetables -- such as broccoli, cauliflower and brussel sprouts -- can also lower your risk for lung cancer by 40%. They contain a substance called indole-3-carbinol that can repair damage done to cells from carcinogens -- which are found in tobacco products -- before they can turn cancerous. A Singapore-Chinese health study found that diets high in beta-cryptoxanthin lowered lung cancer risk by 25% and by 37% in smokers. These foods include carrots, red bell peppers, oranges and peaches.

Even though diet may play a role in keeping lung cancer at bay, the biggest way to lower your cancer risk is to not smoke. If you’re already a smoker, quit.

