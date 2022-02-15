Watching Your Wallet: Helping college students learn to budget

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First-time college students learn this lesson quickly: every dollar counts.

A new survey from Bank of America found 61% of college students practice saving, but only 46% actually track their spending.

If it’s your child’s first semester away from home, whether they realize it or not, they are learning about the value of budgeting.

A Bank of America survey found the top expenses college students have include food, transportation, entertainment and their phone bill. This is why Candice Haggerty, with Bank of America, often helps teach young people the ins and outs of budgeting.

“Only about 45% of our students have a budget, while almost 60 percent say they’re financially independent,” Haggerty said. “They really haven’t sat down and put pen to paper.”

Haggerty said budgeting lessons for young adults are important to pass on. She said you have to teach them to categorize their spending into wants versus needs, then compare it against their income to find opportunities to save.

If they start automatically saving 10% or 20% of their paychecks now, that could be the most valuable lesson they learn in college.

