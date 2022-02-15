Simmons Talks About His Trade From Philly

NEW YORK (AP) - Ben Simmons says his mental health struggles began well before the 76ers’ season ended and he didn’t believe he’d be able to overcome them in Philadelphia. He’s eager to begin moving on with the Brooklyn Nets, though he isn’t sure yet when he will join them on the court. Simmons spoke at the Nets’ practice center less than a week after the 76ers traded him to Brooklyn as part of a package for James Harden.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.