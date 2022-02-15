Advertisement

The potential financial impact of a slip-and-fall in Michigan

The potential financial impact of a slip-and-fall in Michigan
By Amy Lyman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With all of the back-and-forth between ice and snow, Michiganders have been busy shoveling and thawing out sidewalks.

More: WILX News 10 First Alert Weather Forecast

No one wants to be responsible for someone’s slip-and-fall. Matthew Heos, an East Lansing attorney with the Nicholas Law Firm, said it’s up to you to keep your walkways and driveways clean.

If a delivery driver were to fall on your property, you could be held liable. The same is true for apartment owners who do not provide a safe route for their tenants.

When it comes down to how much someone is able to win in court, it depends on a number of factors.

“The money depends on whether you can prove liability for one, and then you look to how much wage loss there is, how much medical expenses have there been, how permanent is the injury,” Heos said. “Is the person twenty and now can not work again for life? That’s a pretty big case.”

Heos said keep your property as safe for others as you would for yourself and your own family.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police arrest woman in connection with fatal Valentine’s Day shooting
Three injured in Linn Products fire
3 injured, second alarm called in at Charlotte business fire
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname

Latest News

Meridian Township Police investigating robbery of courier transporting cash
Michigan State Police raid former Chief of Staff's home in Bath Township
Howell woman receives total wrist replacement surgery at Henry Ford Health
Your Health: Can your diet impact your risk for lung cancer?
Watching Your Wallet: Helping college students learn to budget