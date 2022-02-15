The potential financial impact of a slip-and-fall in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With all of the back-and-forth between ice and snow, Michiganders have been busy shoveling and thawing out sidewalks.

No one wants to be responsible for someone’s slip-and-fall. Matthew Heos, an East Lansing attorney with the Nicholas Law Firm, said it’s up to you to keep your walkways and driveways clean.

If a delivery driver were to fall on your property, you could be held liable. The same is true for apartment owners who do not provide a safe route for their tenants.

When it comes down to how much someone is able to win in court, it depends on a number of factors.

“The money depends on whether you can prove liability for one, and then you look to how much wage loss there is, how much medical expenses have there been, how permanent is the injury,” Heos said. “Is the person twenty and now can not work again for life? That’s a pretty big case.”

Heos said keep your property as safe for others as you would for yourself and your own family.

