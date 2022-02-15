Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are at a house belonging to Rob and Anne Minard. Rob is the former chief of staff to Lee Chatfield.

Chatfield, formerly House Speaker, has been under legal pressure following allegations over potential sexual abuse of a teen. However, police did not say what matter the search was related to.

Background: Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen

Police were seen entering the Bath Township home around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The search is part of an ongoing investigation involving the Michigan State Police (MSP). Anne Minard had told a neighbor they had a consulting company and were working a lot in Washington D.C.

News 10 spoke with the Attorney General’s office about their knowledge of the raid at Minard’s home. They were willing to confirm their involvement in the investigation, though not the reason for the search.

A representative for the Department of the Attorney General said, “We are working in conjunction with MSP as part of an ongoing investigation. We will not comment beyond that at this time.”

