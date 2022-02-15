In My View: Stafford may yet be a hall-of-famer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Matthew Stafford retired today from the NFL, would he make it into the pro football hall of fame now that he has won a Super Bowl? I hear mixed opinions about that.

I think his big selling point to voters will be to watch where he can take the Rams next season, not necessarily to a repeat title but can the Rams make a run in the playoffs?

Stafford does not seem ready to retire after 13 pro seasons, so he has perhaps more time to add to his resume for a hall of fame induction down the road in my view.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.