Advertisement

In My View: Stafford may yet be a hall-of-famer

By Tim Staudt
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Matthew Stafford retired today from the NFL, would he make it into the pro football hall of fame now that he has won a Super Bowl? I hear mixed opinions about that.

I think his big selling point to voters will be to watch where he can take the Rams next season, not necessarily to a repeat title but can the Rams make a run in the playoffs?

Stafford does not seem ready to retire after 13 pro seasons, so he has perhaps more time to add to his resume for a hall of fame induction down the road in my view.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police arrest woman in connection with fatal Valentine’s Day shooting
Three injured in Linn Products fire
3 injured, second alarm called in at Charlotte business fire
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
The cost of travel nurses have skyrocketed during the pandemic.
News 10 Investigation: Price of travel nurses skyrocketing
A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Matthew Stafford’s success outside the Lions
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: High school football opens season with a great matchup
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: What the 2022 football schedule means for MSU
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: What Lidström could bring to the Red Wings