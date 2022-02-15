Advertisement

Mid-Michigan businesses see boost due to Valentine’s Day

2022 Valentine's Day trends in Mid-Michigan
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shops across Mid-Michigan saw a busy day Monday as people celebrated Valentine’s Day.

The markets are tight and prices are higher, but businesses made sure they had what people needed to make Valentine’s Day special.

Ruth Leyrer, with Jon Anthony Florist, said the market is tight due to supply chain issues, but they still had plenty in stock.

“We have stuffed animals, we have candy,” Leyrer said. “We have plants, mixed bouquet.”

Elie Azzi, with Azzi Jewelers, said 2022 seemed better than 2021.

“Traffic has been better than last year,” Azzi said. “It seems that people want to celebrate.”

Leyrer said they’ve been planning for Valentine’s Day since December. Azzi said engagement rings and diamond jewelry has been the trending items for 2022.

