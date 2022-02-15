Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud case

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a woman in connection with a retail fraud case in Meridian Township.

According to authorities, the woman in the photo above is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, reference case 22-0630.

Related: Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.