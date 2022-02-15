Advertisement

Meridian Township Police investigating robbery of courier transporting cash

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police are searching for a pair of men believed to have robbed a courier transporting an unknown amount of money.

Tuesday afternoon Meridian Township Police were called to Okemos Road near Hamilton on reports of an armed robbery. It was reported that a courier transporting money had been robbed at gunpoint. After stopping hisvehicle near the intersection, the courier said he was confronted by two males wearing face coverings.

New: Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting

Police said the suspects stole an unknown amount of cash and were last seen traveling south on Okemos Road.

“The suspects are described as two Black males with lighter complexions,” Meridian Township Police told News 10 in a release. “Both had their faces covered during the incident. Both were wearing dark clothes and are believed to be in their 20′s.”

The suspects were carrying a rifle during this incident. They fled the scene in a blue SUV, believed to be an older model.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Sgt. Ed Besonen at 517-853-4800, by email at besonen@meridian.mi.us, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

Read: Crime news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police arrest woman in connection with fatal Valentine’s Day shooting
Three injured in Linn Products fire
3 injured, second alarm called in at Charlotte business fire
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname

Latest News

"We fail as leaders if our response to the tragedy in Oxford is more of the status quo," said...
Michigan lawmakers push firearm storage legislation alongside Oxford shooting survivor
The ordinance would ensure Lansing Police get the same information as Michigan State Police,...
Lansing Mayor Schor introduces stolen firearm reporting ordinance
Associates will be paid $15 an hour for positions that don’t receive tips.
Cedar Point hiring for upcoming season
This woman is wanted for questioning by the Meridian Township Police Department.
Meridian Township police seek woman in retail fraud case