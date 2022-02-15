Meridian Township Police investigating robbery of courier transporting cash

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police are searching for a pair of men believed to have robbed a courier transporting an unknown amount of money.

Tuesday afternoon Meridian Township Police were called to Okemos Road near Hamilton on reports of an armed robbery. It was reported that a courier transporting money had been robbed at gunpoint. After stopping hisvehicle near the intersection, the courier said he was confronted by two males wearing face coverings.

Police said the suspects stole an unknown amount of cash and were last seen traveling south on Okemos Road.

“The suspects are described as two Black males with lighter complexions,” Meridian Township Police told News 10 in a release. “Both had their faces covered during the incident. Both were wearing dark clothes and are believed to be in their 20′s.”

The suspects were carrying a rifle during this incident. They fled the scene in a blue SUV, believed to be an older model.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact Sgt. Ed Besonen at 517-853-4800, by email at besonen@meridian.mi.us, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

