Meijer donating $300K to National Minority Supplier Development Council

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer representatives announced Tuesday the Michigan-based company will donate $300,000 to the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

The NMSDC matches certified minority-owned businesses with a network of corporate members who wish to purchase their products or services. The contribution Meijer is offering will be divided evenly between six NMSDC affiliate councils that support minority-owned businesses within the retailer’s six-state footprint.

Related: Meet the owner of the bookstore celebrating Black women

“Our Supplier Diversity efforts go beyond our current vendor relationships – we want to create a pipeline of opportunity and empowerment that will bolster the success of diverse entrepreneurs across the Midwest for years to come,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “That’s why we value the important work the NMSDC is doing to strengthen minority-owned businesses in our communities and look forward to partnering on our shared goals.”

NMSDC officials say the donation comes at an important time. They say the pandemic continues to take a severe toll on minority-owned businesses, especially because minority communities tend to be impacted most deeply by economic recession.

“Supporting minority-owned businesses is the right thing to do for our communities and our customers, now more than ever,” said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Diversity and Indirect Procurement at Meijer. “It’s exciting to know that the businesses we’re helping through this donation could grow to become our vendor partners.”

The NMSDC donation is part of the retailer’s end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million in donations.

Read: News headlines

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.