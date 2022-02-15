Advertisement

Law enforcement searches the house of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are at a house belonging to Rob and Anne Minard. Rob is the former chief of staff to Lee Chatfield.

Chatfield was House Speaker until recently, when an investigation in to allegations of sexual abuse of a teen became public knowledge.

Background: Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen

Police were seen entering the home around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The search is part of an ongoing investigation involving the Michigan State Police (MSP).

News 10 spoke with the Attorney General’s office about their knowledge of the raid at Minard’s home.

A representative for the Department of the Attorney General said, “We are working in conjunction with MSP as part of an ongoing investigation. We will not comment beyond that at this time.”

There is a heavy police presence at the home of Rob Minard, who was Chief of Staff for former House Speaker Lee Chatfield.(WILX/Alyssa Plotts)

