Lansing’s Mayor Schor introduces stolen firearm reporting ordinance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Mayor Andy Schor sent an ordinance to Lansing City Council that would require owners of firearms to report to the Lansing Police Department guns that are stolen in the City of Lansing.

“Illegal guns on our streets have had a devastating effect on so many lives in our community,” said Schor. “We need to be able to track when guns are stolen and are out on the streets. This ordinance requires people to report lost guns to the Lansing Police Department, ensuring that LPD has timely and up-to-date information on stolen guns.”

The proposed ordinance is modeled after Michigan state law. Currently, Michigan law requires owners of stolen firearms to report the theft to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

“Gun owners have the responsibility to secure their guns, and this will help ensure that they are keeping their guns in a safe place so that they don’t end up on the streets,” Schor added.

Yet there is no law or ordinance mandating that information be provided to local law enforcement. The ordinance would ensure Lansing Police get the same information promptly.

“We know violence occurs with stolen weapons. If LPD has the knowledge and information from these weapons it will assist in identification of potential suspects,” Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee stated.

Anyone who does not report the theft of a firearm is responsible for a civil infraction and would be subject to a fine of up to $500.

Originally, Mayor Schor proposed reporting requirements for guns both stolen and lost, however state law preemption inhibits local gun regulation, including the reporting requirements for lost guns. Mayor Schor’s office said he has spoken to state legislators about adding lost guns to the Michigan law requiring reporting of stolen guns.

The Lansing City Council has sent the ordinance to the Public Safety Committee for further review and input from members of Council and the public, before moving to a vote by the committee and full City Council at a later date.

