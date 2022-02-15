Lansing police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Teel Avenue on Valentine’s Day.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the morning of Feb. 14, at a residence located on Teel Avenue, south of Mount Hope Avenue. Police said they found a man who had been shot and rendered first-aid until medics arrived.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, though he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as 43-year-old Arthus Artavius Necombe, a resident of Lansing.

Police said a 42-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident. However, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

