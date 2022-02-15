Advertisement

Jackson County commissioner discharged from hospital following skydiving accident

Jackson Councilmember Jeromy Alexander well on the road to recovery after a skydiving accident...
Jackson Councilmember Jeromy Alexander well on the road to recovery after a skydiving accident in Florida.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jeromy Alexander, the Jackson County Commissioner who was injured in a skydiving accident, has been discharged from the hospital.

Original Story: Jackson County Commissioner seriously injured in skydiving accident

Alexander suffered injuries to his legs and head from a skydiving accident in Florida in early January. Authorities said he opened his chute too close to the ground.

Alexander was airlifted to a hospital in Lakeland, Florida, where he has since recovered.

Since the accident, Alexander has been fulfilling his community assignments as commissioner remotely. He is expected to return to Michigan Tuesday.

News 10 spoke with Alexander regarding the incident, the healing process and working remotely. The full interview can be seen here.

