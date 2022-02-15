Jackson County commissioner discharged from hospital following skydiving accident

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jeromy Alexander, the Jackson County Commissioner who was injured in a skydiving accident, has been discharged from the hospital.

Alexander suffered injuries to his legs and head from a skydiving accident in Florida in early January. Authorities said he opened his chute too close to the ground.

Alexander was airlifted to a hospital in Lakeland, Florida, where he has since recovered.

Since the accident, Alexander has been fulfilling his community assignments as commissioner remotely. He is expected to return to Michigan Tuesday.

News 10 spoke with Alexander regarding the incident, the healing process and working remotely. The full interview can be seen here.

