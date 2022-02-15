Harden Introduced in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - James Harden has an MVP and several scoring titles on his mantle – and now he’s ready to add a championship trophy. Harden was introduced in Philadelphia on Tuesday following last week’s blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled former 76ers guard Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden. Harden has been slowed by a hamstring injury. He’s set to make his Sixers debut on Feb. 25 at Minnesota.

