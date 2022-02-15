Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded to the scene of an crash on West Saginaw Highway early Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed with a News 10 crew on the scene that the collision was a fatal hit-and-run, but did not provide any additional information.

Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph confirmed to News 10 that the victim was a 63-year-old male. Police were told the man walked away from Sparrow Hospital around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

W. Saginaw was shut down at Bon Air Road, just west of Windemere Park Charter Academy. The school has announced it will be closed for the day Tuesday.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lansing Police have confirmed to News 10 that the accident was a hit and run, but could provide no further details at the time. (WILX/Jordan Bridleman)

More Lansing news: Lansing police arrest woman in connection with fatal Valentine’s Day shooting

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.