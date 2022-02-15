Advertisement

Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school

News 10 has a crew on the scene.
A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded to the scene of an crash on West Saginaw Highway early Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed with a News 10 crew on the scene that the collision was a fatal hit-and-run, but did not provide any additional information.

Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph confirmed to News 10 that the victim was a 63-year-old male. Police were told the man walked away from Sparrow Hospital around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

W. Saginaw was shut down at Bon Air Road, just west of Windemere Park Charter Academy. The school has announced it will be closed for the day Tuesday.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

