Advertisement

Explore Lansing Art Gallery’s new space downtown Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - – Lansing’s local Art Gallery ended 2021 by announcing that they would be moving to a new location in Downtown Lansing.

Thanks to the generosity of the George F. Eyde Family, LLC, the Lansing Art Gallery is opening their new home in the historic Knapp’s Center, located at 300 S. Washington Sq. The architectural landmark features many attributes, including an above-ground location, natural light, and adjacent parking. While this move may be a short-term solution with only a 1 year lease agreement currently in place, the move allows the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center to continue its growth since it first opened its doors in 1965.

“The gallery’s search for a new location began years ago, with a focus on securing an above-ground location that is easily accessible and visible for all those visiting the Center” states Executive Director, Barb Whitney. “Since 1965, Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center has served as a mainstay. Thanks to our community, we’re continuing our mission: to provide public awareness, education, and enjoyment of the arts by promoting the works of Michigan artists. While this move is a short-term solution, we’re developing a long-term vision with our community members, artists, Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and funders. We’re dreaming BIG as we plan for the future, gaining traction with large-scale projects.”

The Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center’s move was also made possible in part thanks to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main program. As a Master Level Main Street program, and the downtown management agency, Downtown Lansing Inc. submitted the Match on Main grant on behalf of the Lansing Art Gallery project.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A collision on Feb. 15, 2022 shut down W. Saginaw Highway near Bon Air Dr.
Fatal hit-and-run shuts down W Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, closes nearby school
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Lansing on Feb. 14, 2022.
Lansing police arrest woman in connection with fatal Valentine’s Day shooting
Three injured in Linn Products fire
3 injured, second alarm called in at Charlotte business fire
Law enforcement searching the home of Lee Chatfield's former Chief of Staff
Police search home of Lee Chatfield’s former Chief of Staff
The school board voted to change the mascot to the Wolves on Feb. 14, 2022.
‘Chiefs’ no more -- Okemos Public Schools officially change mascot nickname

Latest News

CAHS
A special edition of Take Me Home Tuesday on Studio 10
sadfasdfsdfa
Take Me Home Tuesday Live Donations Needed
asdfsdfsdf
Take Me Home Tuesday Live Kitten Area
SADSAD
Studio 10 Tidbit