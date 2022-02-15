Explore Lansing Art Gallery’s new space downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - – Lansing’s local Art Gallery ended 2021 by announcing that they would be moving to a new location in Downtown Lansing.

Thanks to the generosity of the George F. Eyde Family, LLC, the Lansing Art Gallery is opening their new home in the historic Knapp’s Center, located at 300 S. Washington Sq. The architectural landmark features many attributes, including an above-ground location, natural light, and adjacent parking. While this move may be a short-term solution with only a 1 year lease agreement currently in place, the move allows the Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center to continue its growth since it first opened its doors in 1965.

“The gallery’s search for a new location began years ago, with a focus on securing an above-ground location that is easily accessible and visible for all those visiting the Center” states Executive Director, Barb Whitney. “Since 1965, Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center has served as a mainstay. Thanks to our community, we’re continuing our mission: to provide public awareness, education, and enjoyment of the arts by promoting the works of Michigan artists. While this move is a short-term solution, we’re developing a long-term vision with our community members, artists, Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and funders. We’re dreaming BIG as we plan for the future, gaining traction with large-scale projects.”

The Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center’s move was also made possible in part thanks to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main program. As a Master Level Main Street program, and the downtown management agency, Downtown Lansing Inc. submitted the Match on Main grant on behalf of the Lansing Art Gallery project.

