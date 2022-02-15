Eaton County Sheriff’s Office to replace substation in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is planning to rebuild and improve its substation in Delta Township.

Plans for the replacement building began in 2019, but construction was delayed due to the pandemic. The current plan is to tear down the substation and rebuild a new one in the same spot. The building’s size will increase from about 7,000 square feet to more than 16,000.

The estimated price of the project ranges from $9-11 million.

Once the design is created and finalized, the township will move forward with estimating final costs and a timeline of completion.

