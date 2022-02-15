Advertisement

East Lansing High School principal to retire at end of 2021-22 school year

By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 33 years with the district, East Lansing High School principal Andrew Wells will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Wells has been the principal at East Lansing High School since 2017. He has long ties with the school, as he attended and graduated from East Lansing High School in 1976.

Throughout his career as an educator, Wells served many roles before taking on the job of principal.

“This has been an awesome experience in every situation that I’ve been in,” Wells said. “As an elementary principal, athletic director, associate principal, lunchroom monitor, para-professional -- all of those roles that I’ve been in have just really shaped my life and has had a tremendous impact on my life.”

When he retires in June, it will mark Wells’ 34th year in education.

