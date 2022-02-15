Advertisement

Drug Issues For Angels?

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Four major league players have testified they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death. Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J. Cron were all on the stand in Texas. They played for the Angels. Former team employee Eric Kay faces federal drug distribution and conspiracy charges.

